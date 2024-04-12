High blood pressure, cholesterol major risk factors for aortic stenosis

Hyderabad: Both men and women in Hyderabad have a high risk score for cardiovascular diseases in Telangana at 20.3% and 8.3%, respectively. The elderly are more prone to heart ailments, and aortic stenosis is a common heart valve disease seen among them.



Approximately 5-7% of the population in India above 65 years suffer from degenerative Aortic Valve Stenosis and it is observed that high blood pressure and cholesterol play a major role in causing aortic stenosis.

Dr. Rajender Kumar Premchand, Interventional Cardiologist, KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad explains “Aortic stenosis is a progressive heart valve disease that predominantly occurs among the elderly, typically above 60 years and above. This condition causes the aortic valve, the opening between the heart's main pumping chamber (left ventricle) and the main artery (aorta), to narrow. Due to the narrowing, there is a reduction or blockage of blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body.”

The condition in Telangana is critical with around 13 lakh people in Telangana found to have high blood pressure (hypertension). Also, the prevalence of hypertension is in the second worst category at 8.18-11 percent when the national average is at 8 percent.

Addressing the implications of hypertension and cholesterol over aortic stenosis, Dr Premchand added, “Aortic stenosis is most commonly caused by atherosclerosis, a calcium buildup on the aortic valve over time. These calcium deposits often increase with age making the valve tissue stiff, narrow, and unyielding. Moreover, persistent high blood pressure causes the heart muscle to thicken and arteries to harden. In the same way, elevated cholesterol levels also cause plaque formation, or the deposit of fatty substances in the artery walls leading to conditions such as aortic stenosis”

He further explains - treatment modalities for aortic stenosis can vary depending on the severity and individual patient considerations.Minimally invasive procedures like transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) offer hope for those unsuitable for traditional open-heart surgery. While treatment modalities can significantly improve the quality of life, it is important to remember that prevention also remains the best defence.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of developing or delaying the progression of aortic stenosis. Additionally, early detection through regular check-ups, followed by timely intervention and adherence to treatment for pre-existing conditions like hypertension and cholesterol, is crucial for safeguarding one’s heart health.