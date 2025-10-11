Harmony Foundation Lauds Israel–Hamas Peace Deal Brokered by Trump

Dr Abraham Mathai, founder-chairman of the Mumbai-based Harmony Foundation, hailed the landmark peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, announced by US President Donald Trump, as a major step toward restoring stability in the war-torn region.

“This agreement stands as a beacon of hope in both regions long scarred by conflict,” Dr. Mathai said, referring to the deal that includes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas for the past two years.

Calling it a diplomatic and humanitarian breakthrough, Dr. Mathai — also the former vice-chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission — said the deal highlights the human capacity for reconciliation amid decades of violence.

“War, in all its cruelty, leaves scars that cross borders and generations. Since October 2023, after Hamas’s attack on Israel, families have endured unimaginable suffering. This peace agreement restores faith in humanity,” he said.

Dr. Mathai credited Trump’s leadership and his 20-point peace framework, announced last week, for paving the way to the accord. “This structured roadmap won broad international support and helped move both sides toward dialogue and trust,” he added.

He expressed hope that Hamas would honor its commitments under the first phase of the agreement and that Palestinian authorities would work toward curbing violence and dismantling extremist influence to secure a sustainable peace.

“Ordinary people, especially children — the real victims of war — now feel hope instead of despair,” Dr. Mathai said, adding that the celebrations in both Israel and Palestine reflect people’s deep longing for peace.

He also urged similar global efforts toward ending the Russia–Ukraine conflict, asserting that the Israel–Hamas accord shows peace is possible even in the most difficult disputes.