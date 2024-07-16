Haldiram's Launches New Wheat-Based Dishes with its Ab Sab Khayenge

Hyderabad: Haldiram’s, one of India’s most trusted brands in the Indian culinary landscape, has launched its innovative wheat menu. Featuring a variety of delicious wheat-based dishes, the new menu is sure to thrill foodies with its focus on diversity and catering to varied taste preferences. The new menu is launched with the exciting “Ab Sab Khayenge” campaign, encouraging everyone to relish the rich flavours of Indian food with the nutritional benefits of wheat. The wheat menu is available at Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Valsad, Vapi, Surat, Nashik, Shirdi, Kolhapur, and Kognoli outlets.

With a diverse range of flavorful and tempting dishes to choose from, Haldiram's has always been at the forefront of celebrating Indian cuisine. It offers a variety of meals, from classic favourites to modern inventions that highlight the adaptability of wheat. Delicious options on the wheat menu include Chole Bhature, Pav Bhaji, Batata Vada, Pani Puri, and two varieties of wheat bread sandwiches which are Corn & Spinach, and Paneer Tikka.

Speaking about the­ launch, Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, Director of Haldiram’s Foods Inte­rnational Pvt Ltd, said, “We are excited to present our Wheat Menu, which demonstrates our dedication to providing a variety of wholesome menu selections. Good food should be enjoyed by everyone, and we are thrilled to provide this experience to our guests with our 'Ab Sab Khayenge' campaign.”

Known for its commitment to quality and taste, Haldiram’s has been a household name for decades, offering an exceptional range of snacks and delectable sweets/mithai delights. The brand strives to honour tradition while evolving to meet changing consumer preferences. Haldiram's invites everyone to join the 'Ab Sab Khayenge' campaign and explore the delightful flavors of the new wheat menu. Whether you are a fan of traditional Indian cuisine or looking to try something new, the wheat menu has offerings to satisfy your cravings.