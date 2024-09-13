Groundbreaking Liver Transplant with Minimally Invasive Surgery at KIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, has achieved a remarkable medical milestone by successfully performing a liver transplant using a minimally invasive surgical technique. A 63-year-old patient suffering from liver cirrhosis underwent this life-saving procedure under the leadership of Dr. Sachin Daga, Senior Consultant Hepatobiliary Pancreatic and Liver Transplant Surgeon. Remarkably, the patient was discharged just five days post-surgery, demonstrating the swift recovery offered by this advanced approach.



Liver cirrhosis is a severe condition that significantly impacts a patient’s quality of life. In many cases, a liver transplant is the only viable treatment option. Traditionally, liver transplants require large incisions and lengthy hospital stays. However, However, Dr. Daga's team, including hepatologist Dr Sharat P and Surgeons Dr Ravi S , Dr. Paramesh, and anaesthesia team Dr Naresh Reddy Dr Raghu , Dr Praveen and other medical professionals, has adopted advanced methods for liver transplant surgeries. Dr. Daga's team was able to minimize post-operative pain, reduce recovery time, and significantly lower the risks associated with traditional liver transplants.

Speaking about this revolutionary procedure, Dr. Sachin Daga said, "We are thrilled to have successfully performed a liver transplant through minimally invasive surgery. Our goal is always to provide the highest quality care while minimizing the physical impact on our patients. This method marks the beginning of a new era in liver transplantation, giving patients a quicker path to recovery and a brighter future."

KIMS Hospital has long been at the forefront of medical innovation, continuously adopting the latest technologies and practices. With this achievement, the hospital has further solidified its reputation as a leader in providing advanced and patient-centric healthcare services, particularly in the field of organ transplantation.