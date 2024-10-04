Grand Celebration of Agrasen Maharaj's 5148th birth anniversary at Classic Convention, Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Honoring his legacy of service and empowerment, the 5148th historic birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj was celebrated with many gala festivities and grandeur by Agarwal Samaj, Telangana. Many cultural programs were organized by Agarwal Samaj. The event featured esteemed guests, including Chief Guest 'Shri Dr. Jitender (IPS)' Director General of Police, Telangana Govt and dignitaries like 'Shri Sandeep Sultania (IAS)'- Principle Secretary, to Govt. Finance Dept. TG, 'Smt. Shikha Goel (IPS)' - DGP CID, & Women Safety Wing, 'Anjani Kumar Agarwal' - IPP and Sri Sailam Guest House Committee Chairman, 'Purshotam Agarwal'- Vice President and Jayanti Mahotsav Chief Convenor, 'Kapoor Chand'- Hon.Secretary, Mr. Naveen Kumar Agarwal- Treasurer, Ms. Kanchan Agarwal - Joint Secretary, Dr. Mohan Gupta, Mr. Badri Vishal Bansal, Mr. Mahesh Naretha, Dr. Anirudh Gupta, Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal ( advisors ), Mr. Rakesh Jalan - Agarwal Samaj Banquet Hall President among others along with Agarwal community members, all united in a spirit of gratitude and progress. A few cultural programs like Ganesh Vandana by Miyapur Mahila Shakha, Rasleela by Varsha Team, and Rakt Beej by Kukatpally Shakha were organized. Shri. Jitender ji, IPS, and Shri. Sham Sunder Gupta ji was honored as Agra Ratan. Shri Anurudh Ji Gupta was honored with Agra Udyog Ratan.

Chief Guest Shri Dr. Jitender (IPS) Director General of Police, Telangana Govt commemorating the celebrations said " Agarwal Samaj has been playing a prominent role in the development of Telangana by following the teachings of Agrasen Maharaj. The community has been doing various social services, medical programs, women empowerment initiatives, and blood donation camps among many such activities. It gives us great enthusiasm knowing that there were so many members and branches of the community who have been actively participating in all such initiatives. The teachings and values of the community are very impressive".

'Mr. Manish Agarwal, President - Agarwal Samaj' expressed heartfelt thanks to attendees for their support in implementing the program's community initiatives over the past year. He said, "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our guests who have attended today's program. The community was founded in 1998. Various social works are being done by our community and under the corpus fund we are collecting donations. Our notable programs are the 'Ekal Nari Initiative - which supports the education of 14 women, 'the Dhan Patr Scheme' which promotes financial literacy - Tally with GST Training ( so far 130 trained, with 60 securing jobs ), 'The Kanyadaan Scheme: which facilitates two marriages, 'Career Counseling and Job Mela:' Over 100 jobs offered, Mega Tree Plantation Drives, *Water Conservation Projects:' Implemented five "Jal Shala" programs and food distribution activities. Our community is proud of the strides made through these initiatives. We want to encourage everyone in the Agarwal community to add Agarwal after their name so that we can promote our identity and be a great support to our community. The Srisailam project and Ayodhya efforts were also recognized for their contributions to community development".

This year, the Shakas (branches) have shown remarkable activity, fostering engagement and innovative programs. The youth vows to continue to take an active role, as the Agarwal community is poised for significant growth driven by positive thinking and unity. As part of their ongoing commitment to community welfare, last year’s proposal to reduce marriage expenses by 20% and redirect those funds toward assets has received positive feedback.

The collective aim of a united Agarwal community remains paramount. The members extend special thanks to Agrasen Bank for their support through the corpus fund, facilitating the initiatives.

'A few announcements for the future months include:' Srisailam Guest House the dream project of Agarwal Community, for which land has been acquired from AP Govt, New Shakas in Bhagyanagar and Malkajgiri are being established. The Hitech City Shaka is in the process of formation. Ekal Nari initiative participation increased from 7,200 to 10,000 women annually.

In conclusion, heartfelt gratitude was expressed to the entire organizing team for their dedication, especially the Chief Convenor and other convenors, who played a crucial role in the success of the Jayanti Mahotsav. Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is an important Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a legendary king and a revered figure in the Agarwal community.