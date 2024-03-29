FUJIFILM India Launches ARIETTA 850 Diagnostic Ultrasound System at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: FUJIFILM India, a pioneer in diagnostic imaging and information systems, has launched the groundbreaking ARIETTA 850 Diagnostic Ultrasound System in India with its first-ever Hyderabad installation at Yashoda Hospital, Telangana, the state’s leading healthcare services provider. Representing a remarkable advancement in endoscopic technologies, the high-tech ultrasound system aims to enhance diagnostic precision and image clarity for gastrointestinal diseases in the region. Yashoda hospital will be a key centre for training National and International gastroenterologists which will help to disseminate knowledge for this latest technology for advancing patient care standards.

In India, contemporary lifestyles and changing dietary choices are leading to the deteriorating digestive health of the population, adding to the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions. Addressing this, FUJIFILM India's ARIETTA 850 Endoscopic Ultrasound Machine at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad is a significant step in providing world-class diagnostic and therapeutic services for patients against these GI-related diseases, performing targeted treatments such as pancreatic cyst drainage, targeted delivery of treatment modality into cancer tissue, acquiring tissue from internal organs without surgery.

Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is a minimally invasive technique to evaluate malignities affecting the digestive (gastrointestinal) tract and adjacent organs. Utilizing high-frequency sound waves, EUS generates detailed images of affected areas like the lungs, pancreas, gallbladder, liver and lymph nodes. This application highlights the demand for precise imaging solutions to diagnose various conditions, such as chronic pancreatitis, stones or debris in bile ducts and tumours or lesions in the abdomen. Therefore, FUJIFILM India’s Arietta 850 ultrasound system revolutionizes the endoscopic diagnosis capabilities with various advancements, such as carving imaging technology delivering crystal-clear ultrasound images across abdominal depths, versatile diagnostic applications ensuring high-level precision, refined performance and enhanced examination precision.

Mr. Dheeraj Chaudhri, Head of Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM India, highlighted, At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to developing cutting-edge medical innovations and technologies to enhance the quality of life across the nation. This momentous installation of ARIETTA 850 in Hyderabad exemplifies this effort, ensuring patients in the city receive vital medical support for cancer staging and high-quality diagnostic imaging at the Yashoda Hospital. With crystal-clear ultrasound images and integrated processes for both technicians and patients, our goal is to offer superior medical systems in India and positively contribute to the patient care. With our continuous innovation in healthcare technology, we strive to foster a health-conscious India.”

Dr. G. Surender Rao, Managing Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, "We are honoured to welcome Fujifilm's ARIETTA 850 system at our facility in Hyderabad. This installation will enhance our existing diagnostic capabilities, ensuring improved and faster results for patients. The introduction of this advanced technology signifies a significant step forward in revolutionizing healthcare outcomes for the community. In partnership with Fujifilm, we are setting up Asia Pacific Training Centre for Advanced Endoscopic procedures. We take pride in bringing this technology to Telangana with FUJIFILM India."

FUJIFILM India’s ARIETTA 850 stands out from conventional Endoscopic ultrasound machines with a range of superior features. The machine generates exceptional image quality with 7 million digital channels in its B mode. This remarkable system also incorporates HD-THI for deeper penetration, ensuring accurate diagnoses, along with combi-elastography, pure symphonic architecture and CHI-TIC and Inflow Time Mapping for clearer visibility by reducing noise and enhancing the completeness and continuity of tissue boundaries. These advanced features collectively aim to enhance healthcare outcomes and, ultimately, save more lives through early diagnosis.

- Arietta 850 image quality is the best in the market which helps in diagnosing hidden and very early-stage cancer in the lungs, pancreas, gallbladder, liver, and lymph nodes endoscopically with high precision. This will not only help in early diagnosis but also for the right biopsy site for histopathological examination.

- With older machines, small lesions, stone debris, or malignancies were missed with not-so-detailed image quality and hence it is a game changer in early diagnosis with the help of endoscopic ultrasound.

- Real-time tissue elastography is an emerging diagnostic tool that uses ultrasound to differentiate between hard and soft tissue differentiating clearly for the abnormality.

- Outstanding color Doppler mode helps in providing detailed information about the speed, movement, and direction of blood flow. This will help in identifying clots and blockages in blood vessels.

Directional eFLOW is a new high-definition modality that detects blood flow in micro-vessels. Because it uses built-in functions, it entails no additional cost and reduces the time for examination. This helps in the vascularity of pancreatic and peripancreatic tumors.

The Arietta 850 Diagnostic Ultrasound System reaffirms FUJIFILM India's dedication to revolutionizing the healthcare landscape in India, enabling medical professionals to deliver exceptional patient care through innovative endoscopic diagnosis technologies.