FLO StyleTatva lifestyle fashion and jewellery exhibition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actress, TV Show host, Suma Kanakala inaugurated on Saturday the FLO StyleTatva, the 4th edition of a two-day exhibition aimed at women’s empowerment and MSME promotion. Ms Vatsala Mishra, Director MSME and Retail, Govt of Telangana also graced the inaugural as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion Suma said it is not easy to put up such a massive show together and also to gather 200 plus MSMEs from across 15 states. It is a must-visit show. By doing so, you will help organizers raise funds to support some social impact programs.

Vatsala Mishra said the government of Telangana is strongly committed for the development of the MSME sector. It is our thrust area too. She spoke about the Telangana Government’s Global Linker platform. It is a dedicated platform for helping each other grow. You can take advantage of this unique opportunity, she told MSMEs. We have already onboarded 5 lakh MSMEs onto this platform, she added

The much overdue MSME Policy will be announced in a month, she shared.

StyleTatva is considered the city's Bahubali of Fashion, Lifestyle and Jewellery expos. It has over 212 stalls and 200 brands, it is not only the biggest in Hyderabad but also the most inclusive. 200 plus MSMEs from 15 states are also participating in the expo. The expo is supported by Tiraa by Tibarumal, Oro Jewels & Mandir

8000 to 10,000 footfall is expected in two days. 75% of exhibitors are first-timers, thereby offering a platform to fresh talent, showcasing fresh talent, their innovative products and ideas

Part of the proceeds will be earmarked for social impact projects such as the Centre of Excellence for training 100 women farmers in modern vegetable farming, upskilling women weavers in the Siddipet cluster etc and other

Some of the highlights of the exhibition are 01. FLO-assisted Entrepreneurs Pavilion, 02. Udyam Registration Desk, 03. Telangana Food Festival, 04. Sakala - The Handlooms & Handicrafts Initiative

The special pavilion showcases FLO-assisted entrepreneurs over the last 5 years. This includes products from Pochampally, Cheriyal, Narayanpet, Puttapaka and Siddipet artisan and weaver clusters. They are showcasing fabrics, sarees, and value-added products in Ikat, Narayanpet, Telia Rumal, Gollabhama and Muthyam Gadi weaves, as well as handcrafted marvels from Cheriyal.

FLO Hyderabad has facilitated orders worth INR 1.2 lakh for the two weavers’ clusters in June 2024 month alone. At FLO StyleTatva, a wide range of specially designed sarees, salwar suit sets, dupattas, table linen and more are showcased in the FLO-assisted Entrepreneurs Pavilion through design intervention by the Sakala team.

Ecokari Humanising Fashion, an MSME unit from Pune showcased beautiful bags made out of discarded wrappers of products such as Maggie, single-use plastics and multi-layered plastics. Bags, diaries, Cross Body Bags, and Laptop Bags made out of these wrappers were displayed.

EcoKaari UPCYCLES waste plastic into beautiful handcrafted fabrics using Charkha (spindle) and Handloom. These fabrics are HANDWOVEN by women and youth who belong to humble backgrounds.

02. Udyam Registration Desk will assist MSMEs.

03. . SaKala - The Handlooms & Handicrafts Initiative. FLO Hyderabad, as part of its social impact endeavours, pledged support to the Siddipet Weavers Cluster covering the Gollabhama and Muthyam Gadi weaves. With design intervention, upskilling support for women weavers, market connects, raw material linkages, digital & financial literacy, and health education & camps over the next 12 months.

Part of the proceeds from FLO StyleTatva are earmarked for social impact projects such as the Centre of Excellence for training 100 women farmers in modern vegetable farming, upskilling women weavers in the Siddipet cluster, digital and financial literacy, and women and girls’ health at the grassroots level,” said Priya Gazdar, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter.