Chef Katherine's Hakka Popup Noodles and Beyond at Conrad Bengaluru's MIKUSU

Embark on a culinary journey where tradition meets innovation at Chef Katherine Lim’s exclusive gourmet pop-up at MIKUSU, Conrad Bengaluru, from July 19th to 20th, 2024. Through ‘Noodles & Beyond ’, Chef Katherine reimagines progressive Hakka cuisine coupled with tradition, innovation and passion. Celebrated for her mastery in Hakka cuisine, Chef Katherine seamlessly combines time honored cooking methods with modern creativity in her distinctive recipes.

Born in Punjab to Chinese parents, Chef Katherine’s upbringing was a harmonious blend of Punjabi friendships and Chinese traditions. This diverse cultural backdrop not only enriched her childhood but also profoundly influenced her culinary journey. Guided by cherished family recipes and passion for her cultural roots, Her expertise and innovative spirit led to a culinary venture that transcends mere food to an immersive cultural experience.



The meticulously crafted menu at 'Noodles & Beyond' celebrates the essence of Hakka cuisine, renowned for its harmonious blend of robust and hearty flavors. It showcases simple yet soulful dishes made with an abundance of fresh, authentic ingredients. Guests can enjoy a delightful fusion of flavors through a diverse selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, including amuse-bouche, salads, tantalizing appetizers, and exquisite mains. For those preferring a more flexible dining experience, an à la carte menu is also available, allowing patrons to savor the chef's expertise without committing to the full course menu..



A few highlights include the Scallion Pancake Rondels – puff pastry rondels with aromatic scallion five spice filling, Hakka specialty Hakka Yam Abacus seeds are stir-fried with Wood Ear Fungus, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Chives and Mushroom, Hong Kong Typhoon Shelter Prawns - Crispy prawns in shell tossed with golden garlic, spring onions & fresh red chilies, Hakka Salt Baked Chicken - Whole chicken marinated with rice wine & sand ginger powder, wrapped in parchment paper and cooked in hot salt, served with a ginger scallion sauce and Yuxiang Eggplant - Baby Eggplant braised in a savoury, sour, slightly spicy sauce served with Jasmine rice are a few cherished recipes native to Hakka cuisine which is rarely seen served outside of Hakka homes.

End your meal on a sweet note with a Mango Sago pudding with ice cream or Fried Milk Custard with ice cream.

Speaking on the pop-up, Chef Eliyaz, Executive chef, Conrad Bengaluru highlights “Hakka cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors waiting to be explored. While the cuisine is widely popular in India, we are delighted to partner with Chef Katherine to showcase authentic, lesser-known Hakka delicacies in a progressive and memorable culinary spectacle that is sure to delight our guests.”

Having embarked on a gastronomical journey through time and across continents, presenting dishes that are a vibrant reflection of Hakka culture, Chef Katherine seeks to preserve her heritage and foster a greater understanding and appreciation for Hakka-Chinese culture.



“Growing up in Amritsar, I always witnessed my grandparents and mother introducing traditional Hakka dishes to our dinner table. Over the years, my passion for experimenting with food grew stronger. Each dish I create tells a story, blending historical influences with contemporary flair, inviting guests to savor the intricate nuances of Hakka cuisine. I am thrilled to now bring my culinary expertise to Conrad Bengaluru. This pop-up is celebration of flavors that truly unify culinary culture, as they say: 'food always unites!'", says Chef Katherine Lim



Each dish is a testament to Chef Katherine’s culinary artistry, showcasing her passion and expertise in Hakka cuisine. Indulge in an unforgettable meal that combines authenticity of Hakka cuisine with contemporary twists and unique presentation only at MIKUSU, Conrad Bengaluru.