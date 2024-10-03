Dr Ajai Agarwal Conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad: Dr Ajai Kumar Agarwal, the National President of the International Chambers of Commerce and the recipient of the International Bharat Gaurav Award in the British Parliament, London, has been conferred with the prestigious "Lifetime Achievement Award" by the Yuva Shakti Media House in Kolkata.





The award was presented to Dr Ajai Agarwal in the presence of a large audience at the Dhan Dhanya Auditorium in Kolkata. The chief guest Mr. Jinesh Kumar, along with other dignitaries, including Mr. Amit Verma, IPS, and Dr Dhanwantri Tiwari, the National Vice President of the Indian Medical Association, handed over the award to Dr Agarwal.

During the event, a seminar on "The Role of Youth in Making Our Country a Vishwa Guru" was also organized. In his address, Acharya Pujya Muni Jinesh Kumar emphasized the capabilities of the youth in India, stating that "nothing is impossible" and that our country has the highest number of young people.





Mr. Sudhanshu Shekhar, the Founder and Managing Editor of Yuva Shakti, welcomed the guests and shared the aim of the seminar, which was to "motivate, instigate, and guide the youth to become world leaders."

Dr Ajai Agarwal is a renowned figure known for his outstanding contributions in the fields of public relations, social services, and many other activities. He is a Guinness Book of Records holder and the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Dr. KR Singh Memorial National Award, the Kamal Patra Award, the Outstanding State-Level Young Achiever Award by Jaycees, the Indira Gandhi National Integration Award, and the Unity Award. Dr Agarwal is also a sought-after speaker, delivering lectures in various universities, colleges, and organizations across India and abroad.