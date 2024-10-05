Datla Foundation and Impact Guru Foundation Launch Care on Wheels Program

Hyderabad: The Datla Foundation, the CSR arm of Biological E Limited, and the Impact Guru Foundation (IGF) are pleased to announce the launch of the 'Care on Wheels' (CoW) program today at Genome valley on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The aim of this program is to offer vital healthcare services to underprivileged communities in three districts - Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Rangareddy - in Telangana.



The 'Care on Wheels' initiative is part of IGF's broader mission to ensure access to quality and equitable healthcare for the underprivileged. By 2030, IGF aims to have a positive impact on five million lives. The Datla Foundation has committed to supporting health initiatives by funding the CoW program as part of its broader CSR efforts. IGF, as the implementation partner for this crucial project, ensures that quality healthcare is delivered to those who need it most.



The CoW program will ensure that the underprivileged population receives essential healthcare services at their doorsteps. The services offered by this initiative are:

 Consultation with experienced general physicians (MBBS)

 Medicine distribution is managed by registered pharmacists

 Vital check-ups and diagnostics, including diabetes and haemoglobin testing

 Health-related awareness sessions

 Counselling services for individuals and families

 Menstrual hygiene sensitization, which involves providing sanitary pads to girls in government primary schools

 Referral services and home visits are provided for bedridden patients who cannot access healthcare facilities



The program is designed to complement existing healthcare efforts and avoid duplication by operating in areas that are not served by Mobile Medical Units (MMUs).



Dr. Trishanya Raju, Managing Trustee, Datla Foundation, said: ``Through our Care on Wheels initiative in collaboration with Impact Guru Foundation, we’re not just addressing immediate healthcare needs—we’re building a bridge to a healthier and more dignified future for communities that often go unheard. This initiative is a testament to the Datla Foundation's belief that equitable access to healthcare is not a privilege, but a right that we must collectively uphold.’’



Sundeep Talwar, CEO of Impact Guru Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and the impact it will have on healthcare accessibility in the region, saying, "At Impact Guru Foundation, our mission is to ensure that every individual has access to quality healthcare when they need it the most. This collaboration with Datla Foundation for 2 Care on Wheels in Shamirpet, Gaghanpahad and Patancheruvu are significant steps towards realizing our vision of universal healthcare. Under this partnership, we aim to support many more hospitals with such ambulances and saving more lives together.”



Operational Schedule



The 'Care on Wheels' service will run from Monday to Friday, and it will cover designated villages in two shifts each day. For example, on Mondays, services will be provided in Anantharam, Jagganguda, and Lalgadi Malakpet, with a total distance coverage of 19 km. The program will reach different locations every week to ensure complete healthcare access. Shadow Health Camps will be conducted by IGF on the first and third Saturdays of each month, in addition to regular field operations, which will extend the reach of healthcare services.



Community Impact



The initiative is expected to lead to a significant improvement in health outcomes in the targeted areas by raising awareness and promoting healthy practices among the local population. The partnership between Datla Foundation and Impact Guru Foundation demonstrates a dedication to social responsibility and the well-being of the community.