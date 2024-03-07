CriticalRiver partners with Basvatarakam Cancer Hospital to promote early cancer detection

Hyderabad: CriticalRiver, a global provider of digital and technology consulting services, announced a partnership with Basvatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, in line with its commitment to combat cancer and promote early detection among women in India's rural areas. In line with Women's Day 2024, CriticalRiver has channelled its efforts towards uplifting rural women's health. CriticalRiver has identified Cancer awareness as a central theme with critical importance. Calling for action in line with this mission, CriticalRiver has undertaken this cancer awareness project in partnership with Basvatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital. Earlier this year, the company has also held knowledge and awareness sessions on World Cancer Day 2024 by Dr Senthil J Rajappa, Chief and HoD of Medical Oncology of Baskvatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.

According to a study by EY & FICCI, India has a poor cancer detection rate of 29%, with only, 15% and 33% of breast lung and cervical cancers being diagnosed in stages 1 and 2. The estimated number of incident cases of cancer in India for the year 2022 was found to be 14,61,427. In a critical move to supplement cancer awareness, CriticalRiver has made a donation of INR 20 Lakh to Basvatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, dedicated to organizing cancer screening programs across rural areas in Telangana. This initiative represents a significant stride towards expanding healthcare accessibility to women in underprivileged communities.

The program designed to address the unique healthcare needs of rural women, offering educational sessions to enhance cancer awareness and also facilitates access to advanced diagnostic services such as Pap smear tests, mammography as well as ultrasounds. The initiative targeted villages based on critical factors such as population density, cancer prevalence, socioeconomic status and healthcare accessibility aiming to reach the most under reserved communities and make a meaningful difference in their lives.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed figures including the hospital’s CEO, Medical Director and Dr Senthil J Rajappa, Chief and HoD of Medical Oncology all united in their commitment to rural women’s health.

Mr. Anji Maram, CEO of CriticalRiver, expressed enthusiasm on this initiative, stating, "Empowering the women of our rural communities by ensuring that they have access to vital healthcare services, especially cancer screening and education, is a critical mission in India. Every woman we reach, every life we touch, brings us closer to a world where health equity is not just an ideal, but a reality. This Women's Day, CriticalRiver commits to the health and well-being of women, who are the backbone of our society. Together we will make a difference”.

Conversely, the programs are also tailored for critical health screenings which includes oral, clinical breast and gynaecological examinations which will significantly aid in early cancer detection. At the same time, personalized counselling and distribution of educational materials that focuses on cancer prevention and wellness for women were also provided at the camp.

Dr Kalpana Raghunath, Associate Director - Academics, Addlife and Cancer Screening Program, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, also said, "Every woman's health is a reflection of the care and compassion a society bestows upon its most vulnerable. This initiative aims to combat cancer and reignite hope and resilience among rural women. As we embark on this journey together, let's remember that in each woman's health lies the well-being of an entire community.”