Connecting Cultures: IndiGo launches Pune-Bhopal route

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, unveils a new route connecting Pune and Bhopal. The introduction of this new route not only promotes tourism but also fosters important business interactions between the two destinations. Starting October 27, 2024, the routes will operate daily, enhancing connectivity and offering greater convenience to travellers across these regions.

Additionally, IndiGo is set to increase flight frequencies on the Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, and Pune-Raipur routes starting October 27, 2024, just in time for the festive season. These flights will not only make it convenient for passengers to travel to and from Pune but also create exciting opportunities to explore new destinations across India.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of daily direct flights between Bhopal and Pune starting October 27. This new route shall offer convenient timings and enhance seamless regional connectivity. As a leader in India’s aviation, we remain committed to addressing growing demand, especially during the festive season, by introducing new routes to cater to business as well as leisure traffic. Through our extensive 6E network, we continue to offer safe, affordable, and on-time services, ensuring hassle-free journeys, both, within India and internationally.”

Pune, known as the "Oxford of the East," is a vibrant city in Maharashtra renowned for its educational institutions and rich cultural heritage. With a blend of modernity and tradition, Pune offers beautiful parks, historical sites, and a thriving culinary scene. The city is also a hub for IT and business, attracting professionals from across the country. Pune is known as a major hub for the automotive industry in India. It is home to several leading automobile manufacturers and a vast network of ancillary industries. The city's strong industrial base, skilled workforce, and proximity to key markets make it a vital center for automotive production and innovation.

Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is famed for its unique combination of history and natural beauty. Known as the "City of Lakes," it boasts picturesque water bodies and lush gardens. Bhopal is rich in cultural diversity, featuring stunning architecture like the Taj-ul-Masajid and the Bharat Bhavan, making it a fascinating destination for history and art enthusiasts.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official Indigo website. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.