Citizens Specialty Hospital Hyderabad Successfully Treats Two Rare Caesarean Scar Ectopic Pregnancy

Hyderabad: The Gynaecology Department at Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad successfully treated a 29-year-old, diagnosed with a rare and complex Caesarean scar ectopic pregnancy. The patient presented with abdominal pain and abnormal vaginal bleeding for two days. Upon diagnosis, she was found to have an ectopic pregnancy growing in the scar from her previous caesarean section, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.



Under the expert care of Dr Jyoti Kankanala, Obstetrics & Gynaecologist, the patient underwent a laparoscopic scar ectopic excision and repair. "Caesarean scar ectopic pregnancies are extremely rare, occurring in less than 1% of all ectopic pregnancies," said Dr Kankanala. "If left untreated, this condition can lead to uterine rupture, excessive bleeding, and in rare cases, the need for a hysterectomy (a surgery to remove a woman’s uterus). Fortunately, laparoscopic surgery allowed us to remove the ectopic tissue and repair the uterine defect, preserving the patient's chances of having children in the future."









The patient responded well to the surgery, experiencing no pain post-operatively and having passed both urine and stool. She remains stable, with no signs of infection or further complications.