Brave Young Woman Defeats Cancer and Welcomes a Baby!

Hyderabad: For most cancer patients, life can often seem bleak. Especially when it involves cervical cancer, the hope of bearing children seems like a distant dream. However, a 27-year-old woman from Tanuku, West Godavari district, defied these odds. Diagnosed with cervical cancer, she initially visited KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Hyderabad to have her uterus removed. Senior consultant gynecologist, robotic and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr. Vasundhara Cheepurupalli, shares this remarkable journey.

“A 27-year-old woman named Mounika from Tanuku, West Godavari district, experienced a miscarriage after her initial pregnancy due to health complications. Subsequent tests revealed cervical cancer. Local doctors suggested removing her uterus, but Mounika sought treatment at KIMS Cuddles Hospital. Removing the uterus would have permanently ended her chances of bearing children. However, we explained that it was possible to treat the cancer without removing the uterus, allowing for future pregnancies.

After multiple counseling sessions, Mounika and her family agreed to the treatment plan. We collected and froze embryos before starting cancer surgery. We carefully identified and removed only the cancerous part, preserving the uterus. Biopsies confirmed that the cancer hadn’t spread, and we proceeded with the treatment.

Post-cancer treatment, we implanted two embryos into Mounika’s uterus. Both were successful, but we had to remove one embryo as a precaution since her uterus might not support twins. Throughout the pregnancy, we monitored her closely with cancer tests and other check-ups. At 32 weeks, we administered injections to strengthen the baby’s lungs. We aimed for delivery around 34-35 weeks but waited as her condition remained stable. At 37 weeks, we performed a C-section, and Mounika gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Post-delivery, the couple requested a hysterectomy to avoid future complications, given her cancer history. However, we advised against it during the C-section to prevent further complications. Currently, both mother and baby are in excellent health,” said Dr. Vasundhara Cheepurupalli.

“At one point, we thought we’d never have children. But Dr. Vasundhara Cheepurupalli and the KIMS Cuddles team reassured us. Now, we have a healthy baby girl, and we’re incredibly grateful to Dr. Vasundhara and her team at KIMS Cuddles,” said Mounika’s husband, Mahesh.