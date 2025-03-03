Bengaluru After Dark: KOKO’s Signature Bar Nights Set the Stage
Bengaluru, the city’s revered Asian luxury dining and cocktail destination, is setting the standard for an elevated nightlife experience with its exclusive bar night series.
Bengaluru, the city’s revered Asian luxury dining and cocktail destination, is setting the standard for an elevated nightlife experience with its exclusive bar night series. ‘Let’s KOKO’ in Bengaluru on Saturday, 8th March, 8 PM onwards, transforms the venue into a high-energy, immersive escape where signature cocktails, world-class mixology, and an electrifying atmosphere come together. As night falls, KOKO’s Privé Bar alters itself into the city’s go-to after-dark hotspot—where trendsetters, tastemakers, and cocktail connoisseurs gather for an unforgettable evening. With its exquisite ambiance, pulsating music, and a curated selection of innovative drinks, KOKO is the ultimate destination for those looking to indulge in a night of luxury and revelry.
KOKO, known for its elevated cocktail culture and culinary excellence, has designed these nights as a seamless extension of its ethos—where fine mixology meets a discerning crowd in an atmosphere that is both indulgent and electric. Let’s KOKO in Bengaluru promises an energetic, immersive experience tailored to the city’s vibrant social scene. These bespoke events set up the perfect backdrop to sip on KOKO’s luxury cocktail offerings, including the tropical Agave Nest, the spicy Gari Picante and the showstopping Tom Yum Cup.
With premium alcohol collaborations featuring Dewar’s, Kingfisher Ultra, and The Source, along with hosts Natacha De Sa and SUU CE, and an electrifying set by DJ Ashwin Shetty, KOKO’s nightlife IP is more than a typical night out — it’s a statement. Bringing together world-class mixology, impeccable hospitality, and dynamic music, it sets a new benchmark for India’s bar culture. With cocktails that rival the best bars in the country, KOKO delivers an immersive nightlife experience that is bold, sophisticated, and truly unforgettable.
As KOKO continues to push the boundaries of luxury dining and nightlife, these signature bar nights mark a new chapter for the brand, creating destination experiences in India’s most dynamic city
Where: KOKO Bengaluru, Prestige Icon, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru
When: Saturday, March 8th, 8 PM Onwards