Bajaj Electronics Announces Festive Offers

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics – India’s Leading Retailer in Electronics, is known for its legacy of customer relationship and satisfaction. Bajaj Electronics keen interest and effort to achieve 100% customers satisfaction has won the hearts of people of Telangana & A.P.



Actress Malvika Sharma & Actress Seerat Kapoor announced the launch of most awaited India’s Biggest Festive Offer Bumper Draw of Rs.1 Crore Cash Prize & 30 Alto K10 Cars.



Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics, added, "Bajaj Electronics is the most loved and trusted brand for electronics, home appliances, gadgets, mobiles, and much more. Our Bumper Draw is our way of showing appreciation to our customers. We are committed to strengthening our bond with them and taking our relationship to new heights."



He further conveyed warm "Festival Greetings" to all customers and proudly announced the launch of India's Biggest Festive Offer, featuring a grand prize of Rs 1 Crore in cash and 30 Alto K10 cars. The offer will run from October 3, 2024, to January 8, 2025.