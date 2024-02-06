Arun John, Former Deccan Chronicle Editor's Son, Passes Away

KOLLAM: Arun John, 37, the son of John Mary, former resident editor of Deccan Chronicle, Kerala, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, Payal Ganguly, his mother, Prema John (Retd. Principal, Government Women's College, Thiruvananthapuram), and his brother, Kishan John (Vice President, UDAAN).

The mortal remains will be placed for public homage at Kelepillai Thoppil Kaikaran's house, Sakthikulangara, on Thursday morning, with a prayer service at 3 pm. The funeral is scheduled to take place at St. John Britto Church, Sakthikulangara.



