AKAI India launches big size TVs in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Hyderabad: AKAI India launches its much-awaited big size TVs in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana this festive season, marking a significant leap in television and home-entertainment technology to match the tastes of one of India’s fastest growing cities. Running on Android 11, the series features advanced 4K QLED display technology, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos Sound, offering a premium cinema-like home entertainment experience. Designed for the much-awaited lifestyle, promising vibrant colors and enviable sound, alongside high-performance features like MEMC technology for smoother motion and QLED+ Display for unparalleled picture clarity.



Available in two flagship models— 190cm and the stunning 254 cm, the series assures a never before viewing experience that rivals any cinema screen.



Akai’s 254 cm offering is built with 178-degree wide angle viewing, including a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and HLG, with a brightness of up to 400 nits to enhance customers’ viewing experience and bring to life multiplex movie screen quality at home.





The 190 cm variant on the other hand comes with a 4K QLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree wide angle viewing, HDR 10 and HLG with a brightness of up to 350 nits. Both variants come with a colour gamut of NTSC 1931 of up to 90%.

With an attractive starting MOP of Rs 99,990 for the 190 cm model and Rs 3,99,990 for the top-tier 254 cm, Akai India aims to deliver cutting-edge technology at an honest price.





The TVs will be available locally at Bajaj Electronics and through a wide network of authorized dealers and distributors across India. Backed by a 2-year warranty, customers can also avail themselves of flexible EMI options from Pine Labs, Bajaj Finserv, HDB, TVS Credit and Razorpay, HDFC and IDFC increasing the accessibility for customers, starting at Rs 5,555/month (T&C apply).



The new range also embodies value-driven features to elevate the viewing experience such as an elite bezel-less design, high resolution of 3840x2160, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and built-in Chromecast, Miracast, Google Play and Google Assistant. Alongside the Hands-free remote-less voice command powered by Google Far Field Voice Control present in the 254 cm, both the variants are powered by Hey Google’s intuitive and smart accessibility features offer a seamless customer experience while tuning into preloaded apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Videos, Disney+Hotstar, etc. The range also offers a wide range of connectivity options including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a LAN port as well. The suit of functional complementary aims at cutting through the noise in the market and bringing a utility-backed quality-first experience to customers’ homes.

Speaking about the launch, Anurag Sharma, Managing Director of Akai India said, “This series represents a new frontier in television technology, combining exceptional display performance with powerful sound and the smart capabilities of Google TV. In our endeavor to deliver a ‘Better Up’ experience the personalized cinema, which we call signature cinema is the first step. Following the voice of our customers from Hyderabad and their keenness for quality, these larger TVs signify Akai’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring our customers from one of India’s fastest growing cities, have access to the best that television technology has to offer.”