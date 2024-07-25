ADP Donates to Leprosy Patients in Collaboration with the LEPRA Society

Hyderabad: ADP India, a global leader in human capital management, takes a significant step towards supporting the health and well-being of individuals affected by leprosy. ADP proudly announced its collaboration with the LEPRA Society in a special initiative to donate specially designed footwear to leprosy patients. This event took place at the Rural Health Centre, Narsingi, Rangareddy, Telangana. These initiatives showcase the significant role ADP plays in social responsibility and its commitment to uplifting the communities it operates in.

In this spotlight, Mr. Sujnan Venkatesh, Senior Vice President and HR Head, ADP India said, “At ADP, we truly believe in lending a kind hand to the community and making a difference in people's lives who need it the most. In this collaboration with LEPRA Society, we hope to support people affected with leprosy in ways that will help them live much more effortless lives. We chose this initiative as part of ADP India’s 25th anniversary celebrations under the company's CSR Initiatives to support individuals in distress. Recognizing the multifaceted struggles faced by people living with leprosy and other disabilities, we are stepping up to ensure 300 patients affected by leprosy and lymphatic filariasis receive a pair of customized footwear each.”

The footwear distribution is part of ADP's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), highlighting its dedication to positively impacting the communities it serves. ADP has been actively engaged in its flagship CSR programs for the past few months. One of them was an extensive food donation campaign, wherein they donated 900,000 mid-day meals for one month to 37,000 children studying in government schools.

Additionally, ADP extended support to build a trauma care center and provide critical medical equipment and supplies, ensuring that the healthcare department can handle emergencies of accident victims. Furthermore, as part of the "Month of Caring" initiative, ADP employees engaged in events of volunteering to organize educational workshops, drives for cleanliness, grocery donation, and blood.

This donation was headed by Mr. Sujnan Venkatesh, Senior Vice President and HR Head, ADP India, Mr. Satyanarayana Vinjamoori, Vice President HR, ADP India, Mr. Sachidananda Aithal, Vice President - Global and India Finance ADP India, and Mr. George Mathews, Senior Director HR, ADP India. Other important delegates who witnessed this special occasion were from the LEPRA Society: Mr. Suresh, FRE, LEPRA; Mr. Kamesh, PO, LEPRA; Mr. M. Ramesh, President, Society for Leprosy Affected; Mr. Arun Kumar, Head-Programmes, LEPRA; Dr. Satya Ratna, Medical Officer, Govt. of Telangana; and Mr. Babu Rao, PT.

The footwear distribution event is yet another example of ADP's efforts to contribute to the health and well-being of individuals affected by leprosy, providing them with the necessary resources to enhance their quality of life.