2nd Edition of IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run for peace on 31st March

HYDERABAD: The second edition of IIFL JITO ‘Ahimsa Run for Peace and Non-violence’ will be held on Sunday, 31st March 2024 at JalaVihar, PV Narasimha Rao Marg, Hyderabad at 05:30 am.

Giving details in a press note issued in the city today, Sushil Sancheti, Chairman, Paresh Shah, Chief Secretary, B L Bhandari Treasurer of JITO Hyderabad said it is a unique run. Run with a difference. One purpose, one run—it is a Run together for Ahimsa and Non-Violence

The Running categories are Half Marathon,10K, and 5K times runs. Three thousand participants are expected to participate. The total prize money for 10K timed runs will be Rs 90,000(ninty thousand). The Route for the run will be from Jala Vihar towards Sanjeevaiah park.

Organised by JITO (Jain International Trade Organization), ladies' wing. JITO is an internationally recognized entity committed to socio-economic empowerment, value-centric education, and community welfare, this event embodies the spirit of non-violence (Ahimsa) and harmony

In the realm of marathons and social initiatives, JITO Ahimsa Run 2.0 stands out as a beacon of inspiration and change. It is run for a unique purpose and is organised across the globe on the same day and time.

With participation exceeding 100,000 individuals across 69 locations in India and 28 locations internationally, last year's event set a Guinness World Record, showcasing the global impact of JITO's initiatives.

Smt. Veena Jain, Chairperson, Smt. Tina Shah Chief Secretary, JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing along with Smt. Renu Chordia and Sri Rahul Shah from JITO Youth Wing are making all possible arrangements to make it a big success.