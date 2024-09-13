25th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced the winners of the 25thCII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2024. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements and innovations in energy management across various sectors, highlighting the commitment of organizations to sustainability and efficiency.



Awards Overview



This year, the CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management saw exceptional participation from around the country , with registration from 570 + companies across 15+ sectors. 207 companies were shortlisted for the final round. All these companies represent the highest standards in optimizing energy use and implementing innovative solutions.



Here’s a glimpse of the awards:





Award categories & Number of Winners:

1. National Energy Leader: 21 Units ( represents consistency in energy performance for 3 consecutive years)

2. Excellent Energy Efficient Unit: 82 Units

3. Energy Efficient Unit: 115 Units

4. Most Innovative Product/ Service: 2

5. Innovative Product/ Service: 2

6. Young & Emerging Leader in Energy Efficiency: 4

7. High impact Program for Energy Efficiency- 2 Organizations



CII National Energy Leaders 2024:



1. Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station, Dahanu

2. Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, Korba

3. Central Workshop, Southern Railway, Ponmalai

4. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Ariyalur

5. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Dalmiapuram

6. Dalmia Cement (North East) Limited, Lanka

7. Fortis Healthcare Limited, Mohali

8. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, Hyderabad

9. GMR Warora Energy Limited, Warora

10. ITC Limited, Kidderpore

11. JK Cement Limited, Balasinor

12. JK Cement Limited, Jharli

13. JK Paper Limited, Unit: JKPM, Rayagada

14. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kagal, Kolhapur

15. NTPC Limited, Sipat

16. Orient Cement Limited, Chittapur

17. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam

18. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited, Erode

19. Tata Motors Limited, Pantnagar

20. Tata Steel Limited, Jamshedpur

21. Wipro Limited, Kodathi, Bengaluru