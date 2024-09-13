25th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management
Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced the winners of the 25thCII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2024. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements and innovations in energy management across various sectors, highlighting the commitment of organizations to sustainability and efficiency.
Awards Overview
This year, the CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management saw exceptional participation from around the country , with registration from 570 + companies across 15+ sectors. 207 companies were shortlisted for the final round. All these companies represent the highest standards in optimizing energy use and implementing innovative solutions.
Here’s a glimpse of the awards:
Award categories & Number of Winners:
1. National Energy Leader: 21 Units ( represents consistency in energy performance for 3 consecutive years)
2. Excellent Energy Efficient Unit: 82 Units
3. Energy Efficient Unit: 115 Units
4. Most Innovative Product/ Service: 2
5. Innovative Product/ Service: 2
6. Young & Emerging Leader in Energy Efficiency: 4
7. High impact Program for Energy Efficiency- 2 Organizations
CII National Energy Leaders 2024:
1. Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station, Dahanu
2. Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, Korba
3. Central Workshop, Southern Railway, Ponmalai
4. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Ariyalur
5. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Dalmiapuram
6. Dalmia Cement (North East) Limited, Lanka
7. Fortis Healthcare Limited, Mohali
8. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, Hyderabad
9. GMR Warora Energy Limited, Warora
10. ITC Limited, Kidderpore
11. JK Cement Limited, Balasinor
12. JK Cement Limited, Jharli
13. JK Paper Limited, Unit: JKPM, Rayagada
14. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kagal, Kolhapur
15. NTPC Limited, Sipat
16. Orient Cement Limited, Chittapur
17. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam
18. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited, Erode
19. Tata Motors Limited, Pantnagar
20. Tata Steel Limited, Jamshedpur
21. Wipro Limited, Kodathi, Bengaluru