From The Archives: Sunita Williams And The Space Legacy













Sunita Williams breaks into an impromptu dance as she enters the International Space Station and receives the ‘Bell Rings’ welcome along with her colleague Butch Wilmore according to US Naval tradition. Williams flew to space for the third time on Wednesday along with Wilmore, scripting history as the first members aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). (PTI Photo)





"After 27 years of service, NASA astronaut Suni Williams retired from the agency, effective Dec. 27, 2025. Williams completed three missions aboard the International Space Station, setting numerous human spaceflight records throughout her career," NASA said in a statement issued on January 20.









Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams in space.





Williams and Wilmore got stuck in space when an eight-day mission to the International Space Station had turned out to be a challenge of a lifetime as problems cropped up on their Boeing space flight that stretched her stay in orbit to over nine months.





Indian students celebrating the safe return from the International Space Station (ISS) of American astronaut of Indian origin Suni Williams, also known as Sunita Williams. (AP)













Indians performs rituals for the safe return of American astronaut of Indian origin Sunita Williams from the International Space Station (ISS), in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo)









NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is being helped out of a SpaceX capsule after it splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida, USA, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (@NASA)









Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore made a splash—literally—off the Florida coast after unexpectedly being ‘stuck’ for nearly nine months in space.

Sunita 'Suni' Williams was born to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district and a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, in the US.



