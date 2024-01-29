Howard Delafield Demonstrates Life-Changing Power of Digital Games

Howard Delafield International (HDI) organized the Gamechangers’ 24 event at The Claridges, New Delhi, where the impact of the Go Nisha Go game was showcased. Go Nisha Go, a game funded by USAID and aimed at shaping the knowledge and behaviors of 15–19-year-old girls, was the focal point of discussions.

The game, which has been downloaded by over 300,000 adolescents, offers an interactive experience focusing on decision-making in various life scenarios such as negotiation with parents, understanding menstruation, consent, contraception, and delaying early marriage.

Results from a randomized control trial (RCT) conducted by HDI's Research Lead, Aparna Raj, were shared during the event. The trial involved around 2000 girls from Patna, Jaipur, and Delhi, areas with high rates of early marriage and pregnancy. The study showed promising outcomes, indicating that girls who played the game had a better understanding of modern contraceptives compared to those who did not. Additionally, their awareness of fertility and their intention to seek help for contraceptive and menstrual-related issues increased significantly.

Dr. Susan Howard, Co-founder of HDI, highlighted the educational value of interactive games like Go Nisha Go. She emphasized their ability to simulate real-life scenarios and empower decision-making skills among players.

Kavita Ayyagari, Country Director India, shared insights into the game's popularity since its launch in July 2022. With over 300,000 downloads and a consumer rating of 4.5 on the Google Play Store, Go Nisha Go has garnered attention for its user-friendly features, including a chatbot named AskParo, and its connection to 26 curated products and services.

Dr. Zoya Ali Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner of the National Health Mission, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, commended Go Nisha Go for its efforts in empowering adolescents with knowledge beyond the virtual realm, supporting informed decision-making.

Go Nisha Go received international recognition in 2023, winning awards for the best serious game at the Games and Learning Alliance in Dublin, Ireland, and the 'Best Learning Game' at the Games for Change Festival in New York City.