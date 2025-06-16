Expelled Congress Leader Slams Rahul Gandhi For Calling Veterans ‘langda ghoda’

BHOPAL: Expelled Congress leader Laxman Singh, who is brother of former chief minister Digvijay Singh, on Sunday slammed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling party veterans ‘langda ghoda (lame horses)’.

The former MLA Mr. Singh who was expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities recently released a video statement in which he castigated Mr. Gandhi for calling the party veterans as lame horses since they have lost their political relevance.

“The party veterans worked with Mr. Gandhi’s father and grandmother. Mr. Gandhi is calling them as ‘barati ghoda’ (meaning showpiece horses used for marriage processions) and ‘langda ghoda’. Mr. Gandhi should feel ashamed of himself for this”, he said.

Mr. Gandhi while addressing the Congress leaders here recently remarked that there were some race horses and ‘barati’ horses and also ‘langda ghoda’ in the party.

The party needed to use race horses and retire the ‘langda ghoda’.

The expelled Congress leader Mr. Singh took a jibe at Mr. Gandhi for blaming the electronic voting machine (EVM) for the party’s defeat in the elections.

“Mr. Gandhi calls him a race horse. But he blames EVM for the defeat of the party in the elections. Is this the way a race horse functions?”, he asked.

The former Congress leader alleged that Congress workers often feel embarrassed because of Mr. Gandhi’s statements.

Mr. Singh said he was a Congress member and would always remain a party member and tore down the order expelling him from the party in front of the camera.

Mr. Singh’s expulsion from the party comes in the wake of his recent disapproval of some statements by Mr. Gandhi.

Amid speculations that he may join BJP, Mr. Singh said ‘Neither BJP is keen to take me nor have I any plan to join the party’.