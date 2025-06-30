Future of Luxury Wedding Storytelling: Trends, Insights from Ombre’s Founder

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Harsheen Jammu, Founder of Ombre, a luxury wedding photography studio, talks about the art of capturing love stories through emotional photography and filmmaking.

How does Ombre's fine art approach redefine luxury wedding photography in India? Ombre’s fine art approach focuses on the individuality of its couples while providing them with an editorial experience. In the luxury wedding industry, we see ourselves more as creative directors than limiting ourselves to photographers. We believe in shooting a wedding with a campaign approach, which allows us to portray our artistry even in chaotic settings of a wedding event. At Ombre, we also value honest documentation and embrace the unpredictability of moments with the same enthusiasm as directing couples and family portraits.

Ombre by hj

What inspired you to pioneer ‘emotional photography and filmmaking’ in the wedding industry?

In the luxury wedding industry, where everyone is chasing perfection, we aim to focus on emotions as they are what make a narrative unique. When a couple looks at their wedding, they should feel it’s theirs and not just another wedding photos and films, so we stay away from structures and templates. The emotions of a wedding are what make it distinctive. Every wedding is a universe of its own, brimming with emotions so real they can't be rehearsed or replicated. We're not just taking pictures; we're hunting for those raw, unscripted moments when the masks truly fall away, revealing the genuine, undeniable joy and love beneath.

Ombre by hj

How do you ensure intimacy and artistic focus in your work with UHNWIs?

We help the couple from the day they decide to go ahead with us by immersing them in the pre production process. We conduct one on one meetings with the various vendors involved like the planners , the decor team , choreography team to name a few to ensure that we have an artistic say in the wedding. We consider ourselves the creative directors of the wedding and trust our artistic instincts to direct the couple. We ask couples what matters to them the most about their day, and all the details that they would like to share with us. A successful wedding photography and film project for us is one where art and connection bloom as a collaboration between our vision and the couple's vision. To ensure the integrity of intimacy, we follow a no-interference policy while shooting an event, as we believe in staying truly present and letting the celebrations unfold the way they are supposed to when we document them.

Ombre by hj

Can you share your perspective on capturing diverse forms of love through an unfiltered lens?

As wedding photographers, we approach every wedding with a blank canvas, a canvas that will be filled by the couple's personality and how they perceive, interpret and show love. We try our best to keep our prejudices aside and witness and capture everything from a neutral lens, letting the aura of celebrations direct our narrative. We believe in breaking stereotypes by approaching every wedding as a chance to go beyond clichés and truly become a part of one of the most meaningful days in our couple’s lives.

Ombre by hj

What sets Ombre apart from other luxury wedding photography studios in India?

Known for its maximalist aesthetic and contemporary composition, Ombre’s work marries evocative narratives with original colour palettes. What sets the brand apart is its commitment to customisation, steering away from templated styles to create a truly immersive, tailor-made experience for each client. The result is a visual journey that is as unique as the love story it tells.

Harsheen Jammu

How do you see the future of luxury wedding storytelling evolving in India and globally?