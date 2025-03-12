Seerat Kapoor Shares Holi Hair Care Tips On Protecting her Voluminous Curls, Spotless Clear Skin

For Seerat Kapoor, Holi is not just a festival of colors but a celebration of joy and togetherness with delicious traditional treats. Expressing her love for the festival, she shares "Holi has always been memorable — I love the spirit of this festival. It’s high on energy, music, the moments of laughter and of course, indulging in balanced proportions of festive delicacies like coconut and mawa-stuffed gujiya, thandai and jalebis set the mood right. While the colors make Holi special, I always ensure to use only eco-friendly and herbal colors. Chemical-based colors can harm both the skin and hair, so it’s important to play safe and enjoy every moment responsibly."

Seerat Kapoor encourages her fans to celebrate responsibly, choosing natural colors and prioritizing safety while having fun. "Holi is all about spreading love and happiness. Just remember to be mindful of your skin and hair, play safe and make beautiful memories!" she adds.

This Holi, take inspiration from Seerat Kapoor’s effortless beauty and conscious approach—protect your hair and skin, embrace the festive spirit and enjoy the colors of joy!

Tips:

Pre-Holi Hair Care: Oiling is key – Apply a generous amount of coconut or almond oil to your hair. This creates a protective barrier, preventing colors from seeping into the hair strands and making it dry.

Tie it up – A braid or a bun helps minimize exposure to colors and prevents excessive tangling.

Cover it up – If playing with dry colors, a stylish scarf or bandana can be a chic way to protect your hair.

Post-Holi Hair Care: Rinse before shampooing – Shake off excess color and rinse hair with plain water before applying shampoo. This prevents color from settling deeper into the scalp.

Use a mild shampoo – Opt for a sulfate-free, hydrating shampoo to cleanse hair gently without stripping moisture.

Deep condition – Apply a homemade curd and honey hair mask or an aloe vera and coconut oil pack to restore lost hydration and add shine.

Hydrate and nourish – Drink plenty of water and herbal liquids to detox and keep hair and skin healthy from within. Don't forget to moisturize your skin before stepping out for Holi! Keep your skin protected by applying a good moisturizer, sun screen and choose organic colors over harsh chemicals to maintain your natural glow.