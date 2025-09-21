 Top
Hyderabad Gearing Up for Bathukamma Festival

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
21 Sept 2025 8:47 PM IST

Women prepare for the Bathukamma festival on first day.

Photos by K. Durga Rao

Women prepare for the Bathukamma festival at Kukatpally on Sunday.




Women participate in the Bathukamma festival, carrying their floral stacks at the Sri Maha Shakti Temple in Karimnagar on Sunday. Photo: Yelabaka Radhakrishna




Women participate in the Engili Pula Bathukamma celebrations at Kurmawada in Jyothinagar, Karimnagar, on Sunday evening. - Yelabaka Radhakrishna



Women celebrate Engili Pula Bathukamma at the Sri Maha Shakti Temple in Karimnagar. - DC





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bathukamma 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
About the Author

