Hyderabad Gearing Up for Bathukamma Festival

Women prepare for the Bathukamma festival at Kukatpally on Sunday.













Women participate in the Bathukamma festival, carrying their floral stacks at the Sri Maha Shakti Temple in Karimnagar on Sunday. Photo: Yelabaka Radhakrishna













Women participate in the Engili Pula Bathukamma celebrations at Kurmawada in Jyothinagar, Karimnagar, on Sunday evening. - Yelabaka Radhakrishna









Women celebrate Engili Pula Bathukamma at the Sri Maha Shakti Temple in Karimnagar. - DC















