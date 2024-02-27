Group 1 Exam To Be Held on June 9

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Group-1 services general recruitment preliminary test for 563 vacancies will be held on June 9. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had issued notification for the posts on February 19. The process of receiving applications for the exam is under progress.

It may be recalled that the exam held earlier was cancelled. The leakage of examination papers had caused agony to lakhs of aspirants.

Incidentally, not even a single Group-1 exam has been held since the formation of the state.