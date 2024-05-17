Prompt action by Energy department helps in restoring power supply quickly

Hyderabad: Officials and staff of the Energy department responded promptly to restore power supply that was affected when sudden downpour lashed the city and its suburbs on Thursday evening.



Using cranes and torch lights, the staff carried out repairs to high tension wires after branches of trees fell on them. The vinyl sheet advertisements on huge hoardings tore off and fell on high-tension wires resulting in disruption of power supply in several areas.

However, the timely action taken by the staff helped in restoring power supply.