Top
Home » Gallery

Massive Floods Hit Kerala's Wayanad District

Gallery
DC Correspondent
30 July 2024 5:30 AM GMT
  • Massive Floods Hit Keralas Wayanad District
  • Massive Floods Hit Keralas Wayanad District
  • Massive Floods Hit Keralas Wayanad District
  • Massive Floods Hit Keralas Wayanad District
  • Massive Floods Hit Keralas Wayanad District
Wayanad: Landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)


( Source : PTI )
Wayanad Lamdslides Flood NDRF Meppadi Floods Wayanad Floods Kerala 
India Southern States Kerala 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick