Jubilee Hills Pub Erupts as India Clinches T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: Cricket fans in Jubilee Hills turned a local pub into a sea of tricolours on Sunday evening, erupting in wild celebration as India demolished New Zealand by 96 runs to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Cheers and hugs filled the air after Sanju Samson's explosive 89 and Ishan Kishan's 50 propelled India to 255/5—the third-highest total in T20 World Cup history—before bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel triggered New Zealand's collapse to 159 all out at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This historic victory shattered India's long-standing T20 World Cup jinx against New Zealand, securing their third title after 2007 and 2024. Fans danced to patriotic chants late into the night.