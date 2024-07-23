Top
Home » Gallery

Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Gallery
Saahil Gupta
23 July 2024 9:29 AM GMT
  • Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
  • Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
  • Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
  • Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Commencing Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the first weekend of its annual programming, 'Parampara', saw some spectacular performances by the finest Classical music and dance artists of our country. Day 2 of 'Parampara' was all about the magnificent beauty of Indian Classical dance. Ace dancer Ratikant Mohapatra paid a visually stunning tribute to his father, Odissi legend Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, through a neo-classical interpretation of the traditional art form. The recital was followed by another spectacular performance by award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer Rama Vaidyanathan, who brought alive myriad nuances of the dance form.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre music indian classical music classical music classical dance bharatnatyam culture art guru pournima 
India 
Saahil Gupta
About the AuthorSaahil Gupta

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick