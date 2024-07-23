







Commencing Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the first weekend of its annual programming, 'Parampara', saw some spectacular performances by the finest Classical music and dance artists of our country. Day 2 of 'Parampara' was all about the magnificent beauty of Indian Classical dance. Ace dancer Ratikant Mohapatra paid a visually stunning tribute to his father, Odissi legend Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, through a neo-classical interpretation of the traditional art form. The recital was followed by another spectacular performance by award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer Rama Vaidyanathan, who brought alive myriad nuances of the dance form.