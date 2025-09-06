Ganesh Visarjan Spectacle Grips Mumbai on Final Day of Festival
Signifying the conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai
Mumbai: The grand culmination of Ganesh Chaturthi was witnessed in Mumbai as thousands of devotees thronged the streets for Ganesh Visarjan. Towering idols of Lord Ganesha, accompanied by music, chants, and colorful processions, were carried to immersion sites across the city. The vibrant spectacle marked the conclusion of the ten-day festival, celebrated with devotion and cultural fervour.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story