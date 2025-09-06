 Top
Home » Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan Spectacle Grips Mumbai on Final Day of Festival

Gallery
DC Correspondent
6 Sept 2025 7:25 PM IST

Signifying the conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai

  • Ganesh Visarjan Spectacle Grips Mumbai on Final Day of Festival
  • Ganesh Visarjan Spectacle Grips Mumbai on Final Day of Festival
  • Ganesh Visarjan Spectacle Grips Mumbai on Final Day of Festival
  • Ganesh Visarjan Spectacle Grips Mumbai on Final Day of Festival
  • Ganesh Visarjan Spectacle Grips Mumbai on Final Day of Festival
The vibrant spectacle of Ganesh Visarjan unfolds in Mumbai as towering idols of Lord Ganesha are taken for immersion on the final day of the festival. Photos by: Debasish Dey

Mumbai: The grand culmination of Ganesh Chaturthi was witnessed in Mumbai as thousands of devotees thronged the streets for Ganesh Visarjan. Towering idols of Lord Ganesha, accompanied by music, chants, and colorful processions, were carried to immersion sites across the city. The vibrant spectacle marked the conclusion of the ten-day festival, celebrated with devotion and cultural fervour.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ganesh immersion 
Rest of India Maharashtra Mumbai (Bombay) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X