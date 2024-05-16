Cannes 2024- Karishma Gangwal at Mad Max After Party

Day 2 of the prestigious Festival de Cannes began with a bang at the French Rivera.



Karishma Gangwal (also known as RJ Karishma) made her first appearance for the Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga after party, seen alongside international stars like Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy.



Dressed in Indian designer Nour by Neharika, Karishma stuns in a shimmering pink cosmic hues embellished fitted gown with a high slit by pairing it with minimal accessories; defining elegance.





