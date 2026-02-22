 Top
Brahmotsavam Grandeur at Jubilee Hills TTD Temple

22 Feb 2026 2:12 AM IST

Jubilee Hills TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple Annual Brahmotsavams are being held from February 17 to February 25, 2026

The TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jubilee Hills is beautifully illuminated for the ongoing Brahmotsavam, drawing a heavy rush of devotees on Saturday evening. (Photo: R. Pavan)


