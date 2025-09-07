Blood Moon in Pictures









A full moon also known as "Blood Moon" is seen over Islamabad, during a lunar eclipse, on September 7, 2025. — AFP













A partial eclipse of the moon is seen above Kuwait City on September 7, 2025. — AFP

A Blood Moon is a phenomenon that occurs during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth's shadow to fall on the Moon. During this alignment, the Moon takes on a striking reddish or coppery hue. This red glow happens because sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere is scattered, filtering out most blue light and allowing the red wavelengths to reach and reflect off the Moon's surface. The term "Blood Moon" is not scientifically formal but popular due to this vivid color change, creating a dramatic and rare visual spectacle in the night sky. It often captivates skywatchers and has cultural and spiritual significance in many traditions.









A view of the moon among clouds seen from Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. — AP













A "blood moon" is seen behind Burj Khalifa on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, ahead of a total lunar eclipse as the Sun, Earth and Moon align perfectly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — AP









A full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," rises above Doha on September 7, 2025. Stargazers will have a chance to see a "Blood Moon" on the night of September 7 during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa. — AFP









A partial eclipse of the moon is seen above Doha on September 7, 2025. Stargazers will have a chance to see a "Blood Moon" on the night of September 7 during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa. — AFP









A full moon is seen over Sydney during a lunar eclipse on September 8, 2025. Stargazers will have a chance to see a "Blood Moon" on Sunday night during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa. — AFP





A view of the lunar eclipse from Hyderabad's Hitec City at 10:56 pm. Photo: K. Durga Rao















