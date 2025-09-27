Flood Fury Cuts Off East Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A night of chaos unfolded across Hyderabad as the Musi River, swollen by a heavy flood discharge from the twin reservoirs, cut off vast parts of the city, leaving thousands stranded in bumper-to-bumper traffic that stretched for nearly 10 km. Bridges downstream of Chaderghat were forced shut, severing crucial road links between the eastern parts of the city and its core.

With the closure of bridges from Chaderghat to Moosarambagh and beyond, movement from Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar and adjoining areas towards central Hyderabad came to a standstill. Except for the Chaderghat and Uppal–Nagole bridges, every other crossing turned inaccessible. The narrow Golnaka bridge too remained unusable as floodwaters submerged its approach roads. The 12 km gap between Chaderghat and Uppal-Nagole created what commuters called a “nightmare blockade.”

Families with urgent medical needs bore the worst brunt, as several hospitals were located on the other side of the city. Long rows of vehicles choked the roads, with commuters stranded well past midnight. “I was stuck near Amberpet for more than three hours last night. The ambulance carrying my mother to NIMS couldn’t move forward, and we had to reroute all the way to Chaderghat,” said Ramesh, a resident of Moosarambagh. Another commuter, Sunita from Malakpet, broke down in frustration as floodwaters inundated her house in Shankar Nagar near the Chaderghat Causeway, washing away all their belongings.

Traffic police struggled as arterial stretches turned into sprawling parking lots. Commuters reported being stuck late into the night, with emergency services helpless in the gridlock.

Many questioned the administration’s sudden decision to release over 30,000 cusecs of water from Himayatsagar and Osmansagar in one go. “Why should people suffer every time there is a flood? We need more elevated bridges to connect across the Musi. Hyderabad deserves flood-proof infrastructure,” said Mohammed Javed, a shopkeeper from Chanchalguda.

As the city crawled through the crisis, angry residents warned that without strong planning, the Musi would continue to choke Hyderabad every single monsoon.