 Top
Home » Gallery

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Tie Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: Pictures Out

Gallery
DC Correspondent
16 Sep 2024 7:46 AM GMT
  • Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Tie Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: Pictures Out
  • Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Tie Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: Pictures Out
  • Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Tie Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: Pictures Out
  • Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Tie Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: Pictures Out
  • Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Tie Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: Pictures Out
  • Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Tie Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: Pictures Out
The couple exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy in the presence of their close friends and family members (Image/X)


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Aditi Rao Hydari Siddarth marriage 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick