 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Gadkari sanctions Rs.252.42 Cr for elevated corridor in Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh
M Srinivas
24 Oct 2024 10:35 AM GMT
Gadkari sanctions Rs.252.42 Cr for elevated corridor in Srikakulam
x
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday sanctioned Rs.252.42 Cr for upgradation and development of a six-lane elevated corridor at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

This project will be instrumental in alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving urban mobility, while also creating new socio-economic opportunities. Beyond reducing congestion, this initiative will stimulate economic activities, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life for the region’s residents, he said in a tweet.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Road transport Highways Nitin Gadkari Srikakulam Elevated corridor Socio-economic opportunities 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick