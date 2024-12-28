Living Nostradamus Predictions for 2025

A Brazilian Psychologist, Athos Salome has made some predictions for the year 2025. He included topics such as the potential of AI to spiral out of control, the possibility of setting up contact with extraterrestrial life, and the development of genetically modified humans.

Athos Salome who generally goes by his nickname "Living Nostradamus" garnered attention by predicting global events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salome shared his prophesies of 2025 with the Daily Star.

He told the media outlet that genetically modified human beings will be disclosed to the world.

He said by collaborating with corporations and governments, scientists have been "quietly" using cutting-edge technology. They are creating "perfected" individuals, who will be smarter, stronger, and disease-resistant in comparison to the average person.

Salome further stated that with AI systems making irreversible decisions in areas such as cybersecurity and transportation, AI will reach a point of no return in the year 2025.

He claimed that when the authorities reveal the existence of extraterrestrial life including the proof of microbial life on Mars, it will be the new year. Nonetheless, countries like the US, China, and Russia will try the hide the information while private companies including SpaceX of Elon Musk might play a role in disclosure.

During an interview, the Living Nostradamus also talked about the mass surveillance by governments using implantable chips under the guise of health and security, unusual climate disasters connected with geoengineering, the unveiling of military operations, and the possible disastrous effects of the global energy crisis.