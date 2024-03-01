Bengaluru: At least four persons were injured in an explosion at Rameshwaram Case in Bengaluru's Whitefield. The injured included three staffers and one customer.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Around 1 pm, an object placed in a bag exploded which led to damage of furniture and other equipment on the premises.

Police said that they are trying to find out what caused the explosion.



A bomb squad has been pressed into service to investigate into the explosion.

Police is analysing the situation. Further details awaited.