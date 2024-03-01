Top
Bengaluru: Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe, 4 People Injured

DC Correspondent
1 March 2024 9:39 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-01 10:48:18.0)
Police reached the cafe after receiving a call that a cylinder blast at the cafe led to the explosion
Around 1 pm, an object placed in a bag exploded which led to damage of furniture and other equipment on the premises. — ANI

Bengaluru: At least four persons were injured in an explosion at Rameshwaram Case in Bengaluru's Whitefield. The injured included three staffers and one customer.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Around 1 pm, an object placed in a bag exploded which led to damage of furniture and other equipment on the premises.

Police said that they are trying to find out what caused the explosion.

A bomb squad has been pressed into service to investigate into the explosion.

Police is analysing the situation. Further details awaited.

