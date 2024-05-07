Hyderabad: Former Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera, who quit the party for facing harassment from a few leaders, is likely to join BJP shortly.



She earlier said she was locked inside a room for visiting Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “When I complained that I was locked in a room in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress party office and faced problems, none came to my rescue. I brought the matter to the notice of all the senior leaders but I did not get justice,” she said.

Even after lodging a complaint six days ago, no action was taken against those who harassed her. Unable to bear the harassment, she quit Congress, launching a scathing attack against the Congress and a few of the party leaders.

Former Congress leader Gourav Vallab, former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvind Singh Lovely and former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined BJP a few days ago.