For BJP, Ram is not for politicisation for seeking votes, but matter of faith: Nadda

Raipur: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said that, for BJP, Lord Ram is not for politicisation for seeking votes, but a matter of faith.

Addressing a poll rally in Surajpur falling under Surguja Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh, Mr Nadda said that BJP never did politics over Lord Ram since the party considers Ram as a matter of faith.

He said that it was Congress which had filed an affidavit in the court calling Ram as an imaginary character and created all kinds of hurdles in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed all the hurdles when he assumed office in 2014 paving way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Mr Nadda described Congress and the Opposition INDIA bloc as anti-Ram and anti-Sanatan.

He said that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi kept silent when a leader of INDIA bloc attacked Sanatan Dharm and made derogatory remarks against it.

Mr Nadda was referring to the derogatory remarks made against Sanatan by ruling DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhyaynidhi Stalin.

He described the Opposition INDIA bloc as a group of corrupt political dynasties which came together to protect each other’s interest.

He highlighted achievements made during the ten-year-rule of Narendra Modi at the Centre and said that the country has touched a new height of development during the period.

He said that Congress has a hidden agenda to rob Dalits, tribals and other backward classes (OBCs) of their reservation quota and transfer it to its vote bank supporters.

“As long as Mr Modi is the PM and as long as BJP is there, such a design by Congress will not be allowed to materialise”, he said.

Mr Nadda said that Mr Modi has sought in writing from Congress three guarantees that the grand old party would not tamper with Constitution, that it would not rob the quota of Dalits, tribals and OBCs and that it would not implement reservation on the basis on religion in the Opposition-ruled states.





