Flop Show By Indian Spinners As Muthusamy, Jansen Seize Control For SA

Guwahati: Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen made Indian finger spinners' look ordinary in good batting conditions with invaluable lower-order contributions as South Africa seized control of the second Test by posting a massive 489 in their first innings here on Sunday.

Trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, India were nine for no loss in 6.1 overs when stumps were drawn in fading light.

Muthusamy, who had scored a match-winning 89 not out against Pakistan in Rawalpindi a month ago, hit his maiden Test hundred, a gutsy 109 off 206 balls while Jansen sent the spinners on a proverbial leather hunt with smashing 91-ball-93.

The last four Proteas batters from Nos 7 to 11 added a whopping 243 runs. Muthusamy and Verreynne adding 88 for the seventh wicket while the centurion added another 97 runs with number nine Jansen.

During his belligerent effort, Jansen smashed seven sixes, the highest by an overseas batter on Indian soil, surpassing Viv Richards and Matthew Hayden, both of whom had hit half a dozen maximums.

The South African innings lasted for 151.1 overs and the plight of the Indian bowlers could be gauged by the fact that this was also the first time that all five specialist bowlers had to bowl 25 or more overs in a single innings.

Rishabh Pant's captaincy didn't have a plan B and it also didn't help matters that the track at the Barsapara Stadium didn't show any signs of wear and tear.

While Kuldeep Yadav (4/115 in 29.1 overs) deviated from his plans from the opening day and bowled a lot faster, credit should be given to Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne (45 off 122 balls) and Jansen for reading him well from the hand.

Since Kuldeep increased the speed of his deliveries it also curtailed the chances of getting drift which had yielded results on the opening day.





Fingers pointed at finer-spinners

However what hurt India the most was the bowling of the two finger spinners, Ravindra Jadeja (2/94 in 28 overs) and Washington Sundar (0/58 in 26 overs), whose figures wouldn't exactly narrate the whole story.

Time and again questions have been raised about Jadeja and even Washington's ability to be penetrative on tracks that don't turn diabolical from day one.

The second day was best for batting and neither the off-spinner nor the finger spinner got balls to either turn or bounce. They were trying to rush the batters but negligible zip from the pitch ensured they had no difficulty in defending.

The only bowler, who looked a bit penetrative was Jasprit Bumrah (2/75 in 32 overs), who manfully led the attack and also briefly got the ball to reverse in second session. But no pressure applied by Jadeja and Sundar meant that after a certain point even his shoulder drooped.

The performance of the two finger spinners is a pointer towards the tendency of Indian team managements -- from the time of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma -- to demand rank turners.

Both Jadeja and Washington play a lot of white ball cricket which has actually diminished their ability to bowl slightly slower through the air that allows the ball to deviate in the air and also grip after pitching.

Too much of T20 style bowling brings in a certain kind of speed where the bowler is only looking to restrict the batter.

In white ball games, this style of bowling can either get the spinner a wicket as the batter would tend to attack but in Tests one can wait till the bowler changes his line and length.

Once Muthusamy and Verreynne saw off the first session, the second became a cakewalk as Jansen would plonk his front-foot and smash Jadeja and Kuldeep over long-on repeatedly to completely destroy the confidence of the Indian unit.

The Indian team would hope that its batters also reap fruits of good batting conditions and try to make a match of it. Last time an opposition team scored 450 plus in this country and India still won happened in Chennai in 2016. It was the match where Karun Nair got a triple ton after England had scored 477 in first innings. But Jadeja had run through the England side with a seven wicket haul in the second innings.

The red soil tracks have a tradition of staying compact for first two days and in the last two days, it can crumble at a breakneck speed and one hopes Jadeja can relive that magic in favourable conditions.