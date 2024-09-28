First Drive: Tata Curvv is a family car

Tata Motors has entered the lucrative but highly competitive mid-size SUV segment with its Curvv model both in petrol and diesel trims to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Ciroen C3 Aircross and arch-rival Basalt.

The stylish design gives it a commanding road presence. At a first glance, the Curvv closely mirrors the EV counterpart, maintaining the same sleek and modern design language that has impressed the street man.

The Curvv stands out with its fresh design with the Coupe SUV shape. The SUV Coupe is a design with a sloping roof which combines the road presence of an SUV and the elegance of a coupe/sedan. Tata has also updated its engine and transmission options for the Curvv.

Tata has offered multiple powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options along with multiple variants for all powertrains. There is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that has been carried forward from the Tata Nexon mated with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch AT. The second petrol engine option is the new gasoline direct injection turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine which also gets 6-speed MT and 7-speed dual clutch AT. The third choice is the updated 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCA. There are four trims: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

Prices for the 1.2L turbo-petrol start from Rs 9.99 lakh (Smart) and go up to Rs 16.19 lakh (Accomplished). The 1.2L turbo-petrol GDI engine starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (Creative) and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (Accomplished +). The diesel engine prices start at Rs 11.49 lakh (Smart) and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh (Accomplished +).

The Exterior

As for design, there are no major changes when compared to the Curvv EV we test drove in Udaipur. Except for a refreshed fascia with larger air intake grill for airflow, there are no visual design distinctions between the two. At the front, the car gets a proper two-part grille with a larger air dam lower down, for cooling the engine, along with subtle design tweaks. It also gets the connected LED DRL with sequential turn indicators and unique welcome and goodbye animations. The rear is very similar to the Curvv EV with the only change being the presence of an exhaust pipe at the bottom. Prominent side creases on the bonnet give the car a muscular look. The door handles are flush with an LED light to help find it easily in the dark. It has a generous 500 litres of boot space, sufficient for a family’s luggage, for long trips or vacations. The top-end variant of the Curvv rides on the sleek 18-inch alloy wheels, while lower variants offer 16-inch and 17-inch options.

The Interior

Once you step in, you notice that the top-end variant comes with a maroon-colored dark theme for the upholstery, adding a unique stylish touch. This theme not only looks distinct but is also relatively easy to maintain. It has got a large 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The top model is equipped with a striking 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system while the lower trims offer 10.25-inch and 7-inch options. The infotainment setup supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for easy connectivity. The top end includes a 9-speaker JBL surround sound system, providing excellent audio quality. Additional high-end features include voice-control, a wireless charger, and a segment-first powered tail-gate with gesture control.

The Curvv lacks the space for bottle holders in the front doors the size of a 1-litre water bottle and the cup holders in the rear seats are small. The front seats are 6-way adjustable and ventilated. The rear seat passengers benefit from added features like AC vents, USB ports, and a center armrest with cupholders, enhancing the overall comfort. The top variants are loaded with Level 2 ADAS technology, featuring a blind view mirror, a 360-degree camera, and Tata’s iRA app for connected tech, allowing remote control of functions such as locking, engine start/stop, and climate control. Safety-wise, the vehicle provides 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, hill-hold, and ESP as standard, while higher trims add TPMS, an electric parking brake, and auto headlamps and wipers.

The Drive Experience

We test drove both the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine called the Hyperion engine, delivering 123 BHP and 225 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine produces 116 BHP and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCA. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a manual transmission, is smooth, proving good acceleration. But sometimes the manual gearbox seemed jerky as the engine shut a few times when changing gears in the congested city traffic. The dual-clutch automatic transmission variant drives better, with its two clutches to shift gears, one clutch shifts odd gears and another shifts even gears, and you do not notice these changes happening.

With the 1.5-litre diesel engine, Tata Motors has introduced a notable first by offering it with a dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission, making it the only mass-market diesel vehicle in India to feature this setup. Undoubtedly, the engine delivered great performance with impressive torque and power but at higher revs, it lagged. The suspension system is good to handle tough and rough roads. While the drive was smooth on the highway, high-speed driving can sometimes reveal braking issues. Overall, the ride and handling are good, providing a comfortable long drive.

Should I buy one?

The attractively well-designed Tata Curvv stands out in the crowd with its SUV-coupe design, making a striking statement. Buyers will also appreciate the 3 year/1,00,000km standard warranty it comes with. With a good price range compared with the rival cars, the Curvv, with its eye-catching aesthetics and creative design, offers a compelling choice to the prospective buyers.