Fire Risk Engulfs Telangana Forests: Study

Telangana continues to be among the states with the highest number of forest fire incidents in the country, with most fires attributed to human activities rather than natural causes. Negligence and, in some cases, deliberate acts have led to repeated and widespread fires, even within critical tiger reserves.Between November 2023 and January 2024, Telangana reported 13,479 forest fire incidents, including large and recurring fires. The numbers are consistent with previous years — 13,737 in 2021-22 and 13,117 in 2022-23. According to the EnviStats India 2025, a survey by the Forest Survey of India, states with more forest fire incidents than Telangana include Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.The data is based on observations from SNPP VIIRS (Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) satellite sensors, which monitor land and water surfaces across the globe twice daily.Retired divisional forest officer Kandala Balreddy, who has participated in multiple inter-state study teams on forest fires, noted that such incidents are common during summer in dry deciduous forests.“Containing fires is expensive but essential. The government should prioritise fire prevention by digging fire lines, as Karnataka has done. These cleared strips of land help prevent fires from spreading,” he said. He added that even states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, with highly flammable bamboo groves, have managed to check forest fires effectively.Approximately 4,000 square km of forest got burnt in Telangana, placing it behind Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in terms of burnt area. The collection of forest products such as tendu leaves, honey, gum, mahua flowers and wild fruits contributes significantly to fire risk.Activities like smoking by shepherds, cowherds and forest visitors often lead to accidental ignitions when lit cigarettes or beedis are discarded on dry vegetation. Shifting cultivation and unsustainable resource use further fuel the problem. Experts estimate that nearly 80 per cent of forest fires in Telangana are caused by human actions.In addition, extreme summer heat and dry conditions heighten fire susceptibility, while inadequate road access in forest interiors hampers firefighting operations. Key fire-prone areas include Bhadradri, Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserves, Kaleshwaram, Basar, and the Rajanna-Sircilla forest circle.