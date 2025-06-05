FIR Against RCB, KSCA, DNA Entertainment in Bengaluru Stampede Deaths

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police on Thursday registered an FIR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event management company DNA in connection with a stampede that occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of 11 people and injuries to around 50 others.





The stampede was reportedly triggered by a massive crowd — estimated at 2.5 lakh — trying to enter the stadium through narrow gates to catch a glimpse of the players being felicitated.

The FIR, registered at the Cubbon Park police station, cites criminal negligence and names RCB, KSCA, and DNA as the primary accused. Charges were filed under various sections, including Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, and 190.

It remains unclear whether the FIR was based on a complaint or registered suo motu by the police.

RCB, in a statement issued on Thursday, expressed deep anguish and pain over the incident and announced financial assistance of `10 lakh to the families of the deceased. The team also announced the formation of a special relief fund, RCB Cares, to support fans injured in the stampede.According to police, the 11 victims died of suffocation during the chaos, while several others sustained injuries. DNA, the event management firm entrusted with organizing the felicitation programme, was commissioned by KSCA. The event was held at Chinnaswamy Stadium, managed by KSCA, reportedly at its own behest.In a related development, the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognizance of the tragedy and directed the State Government to submit a status report on the incident. The next hearing is scheduled for June 10.Meanwhile, expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal wrote to Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice V. Kameswar Rao, urging the court to treat the incident as a Public Interest Litigation and calling for a judicial probe led by a sitting High Court judge. He dismissed the magisterial inquiry announced by the state government as a “mere eyewash.”Echoing similar concerns, Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA R. Ashoka also rejected the state government’s move to conduct a magisterial inquiry. At a press conference, Ashoka questioned, “How can Deputy Commissioners, who report to the Chief Minister, conduct an impartial investigation?”

He demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a High Court judge and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). “Only a judicial probe can deliver justice to the victims and their families,” he said.