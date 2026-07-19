Argentina or Spain: who will win FIFA World Cup 2026

The biggest sports event on the planet, the FIFA World Cup is at the closing stage of its 2026 edition. In the World Cup Final, reigning champions Argentina will face a giant killer Spanish team tonight.

Argentina will look to give its biggest footballing superstar of this century, Lionel Messi a fairytale end to his international career, with a second world cup, a feat that even footballing god Diego Maradona could not achieve.

Meanwhile if the Spanish team wins the final, they will be able to tell the world about the arrival of the new superstar in Lamine Yamal, the baby that Messi himself ‘blessed’ some 18 years back.

As the final is approaching, betting markets are alive with the predictions of who will win at the game’s biggest stage. Stat masters and supercomputers also have predicted their winners of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Here is a look at some of the win predictions & odds of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final:

According to American betting markets, Polymarket and Kalshi, Spain has a 58-59 percent win probability, owing to their tight defence that has conceded just one goal so far. This stat is a rarity in World Cup tournaments, with only Germany and Italy doing so in 2002 and 2006 respectively, in the 21st century across 5 world cups. Also, when Spain reached the final for the only time in recent history, they had won it.

Meanwhile, Argentina has sailed on to the World Cup Final on a series of late comebacks, with Argentina becoming one of the few world cup finalists who have been trailing games for the most minutes in a single campaign. They had to rely on extra time, penalty shootouts, or late minute winners inspired by Lionel Messi, and a slew of controversial decisions to reach the finals.

The highly-regarded data-driven software model by British firm Opta Analytics, Opta Super Computer also pip Spain to win, with 59.50% percent chance and 40.50% chance for Argentina to retain the title.

But nothing is definite in football until the last minute, until the last second, until the final whistle. One will have to wait until that moment to see who kisses the world’s most coveted trophy.