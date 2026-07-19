Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Hyderabad

The World Cup fever has well and truly hit Hyderabad, and the city's bars, breweries, and cafés are throwing open big screens, extended hours, and match-day specials to match the occasion. Whether you're bringing the whole family, rolling in with your dog, or looking for a 21-and-up crowd to lose your voice with, here's your guide to catching the action around the city.

Responding to repeated requests from sports enthusiasts across Hyderabad, Telangana government has permitted commercial and private sports, food, and beverage establishments to remain open for the public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM (IST) on Monday, allowing fans to gather from Sunday evening until the conclusion of the match.





- Ru-Craft Bar, Jubilee Hills — standing and seated arrangement, indoor. Not pet friendly, not kid friendly.

- Zythum Brewing Co, Jubilee Hills — standing and seated arrangement, indoor. Pet friendly.

- Studio XO x Stone Waters, Nanakramguda — standing and seated arrangement, indoor. Kid friendly.

- Mamalola Penthouse, Nanakramguda — 21+ years, standing and seated arrangement, indoor. Not kid friendly.

- Big Bull Club, Financial District — 21+ years, standing and seated arrangement, indoor. Not kid friendly.

- Onegolf Brewery, Nanakramguda — all ages, standing and seated arrangement, indoor. Kid friendly.

- Buffalo Wild Wings, Kokapet — all ages, standing and seated arrangement, indoor. Kid friendly.

- Artisan Kitchen & Bar, Miyapur — free walk-ins.

- Raasta Hyderabad, Sattva Knowledge City.

- Alkemy Café, Kismatpur — screening from July 19, 11 PM onwards. Walk-ins available.

- Fat Pigeon, Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.

- Hotel Kass, Kompally.

- Monastery, Sattva Knowledge City.

- Skypark Café, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills — Walk-ins available.

- KOKI Coffee & Co., Kokapet / Hitech City.

- Smaaash Hyderabad, Madhapur.





While heading for celebrations, please note that security arrangements and restrictions similar to those enforced on New Year's Eve will remain in place to ensure public safety and maintain law and order, as per government announcement.

Police have also announced a zero-tolerance policy against violations during the event, particularly offences such as drunk driving, and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law.



