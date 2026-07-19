When & Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup Final in India

Football's biggest stage comes down to one match: defending champions Argentina against Spain, in a final that also doubles as a generational showdown between Lionel Messi and 19-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal.

Match Details

Teams: Argentina vs Spain

Venue: New York

Date: 12.30 am, Monday (Indian time)

Where to Watch in India

The match will be broadcast on Zee5 in India, as well as on DD Sports, and Unite8 Sports.

What's at Stake

Argentina are chasing a fourth World Cup title, having previously won in 1978, 1986, and 2022 — and a win would make them only the third team ever to defend the World Cup, after Brazil (1958, 1962) and Italy (1934, 1938). Spain, meanwhile, are hunting their second World Cup crown after their maiden triumph in 2010.

The two sides have met only once before, in the 1966 group stage, when Argentina won 2-1 — exactly 60 years before this rematch on the sport's biggest stage.